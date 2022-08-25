New Games Added to MyTEAM in NBA 2K23

2K has announced the changes coming to MyTEAM for NBA 2K23 launching on September 9. Along with all-new cards and rewards, 2K is introducing Triple Threat Online: Co-Op. More importantly, the need for contracts in the mode is being eliminated. For the first time ever in MyTEAM, Triple Threat Online: Co-Op will allow 3v3 online gameplay across different variations: Party Mode, Co-Op and Competitive Online. 2K also announced the return of the $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournaments for each console generation. Players will need to reach the Emerald Tier in the new Unlimited before the first Gameday to participate.

NBA 2K23 is introducing a new tier with Prestige Tiers that allow players to reach the top tier to start over and unlock even more rewards. Earn Season Points with every game played and that will help to advance the tiers. Every win provides a vault opening. Leaderboards will show stats from friends and top players throughout the online community. A special icon will also be displayed next to players in the Top 10 and for completing all possible tiers and prestiges for the Season. With Exhibitions, players can now send player cards outside of their lineup on vacation around the globe. These players will return with a special reward from their mission. Lastly, a new way to earn top tier players comes with completing a team’s Trophy Case. There are 15 event cards for each team that shows key moments of their history. Players can earn a Pink Diamond player for each team. You can read the full Courtside Report here.