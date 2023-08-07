New Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds 3 Cars and an Ambulance

The latest free update for Gran Turismo 7 will add four new cars to the game, and one of which isn’t conventional. Players will now have the option to purchase a 1958 C1 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2020 Maserati MC20, the Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ’22, and finally a 2021 Toyota Ambulance Himedic. The Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition will be available for players to sample in Round 7 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup on August 27. It can also be driven in practice mode for testing. Those that do enter this cup and register a time in the Points Ranking will be gifted a car on August 28.

While many have been clamoring for newer and fresh cars, the only one that really sticks out on this release is the Maserati MC20. Yes, the Toyota Ambulance will be different and there will no doubt be Sport Mode events surrounding this, but a lot of the car updates in the past few months have been trim levels. A few new world circuit events were added with Road Atlanta in the American Sunday Cup 600, Dragon Tail and the Red Bull Ring in Hyper Car Parade, and the High Speed Ring to the World Touring Car 800. Engine Swaps have also been added for the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ’69, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (C4) ’89, Ford Mustang Boss 429 ’69, Ford Shelby GT350R ’16 and the 1965 Shelby G.T. Other improvements in the update are listed below.

1. Physics Simulation Model

– We adjusted the replacement conditions for when Replace Car After Leaving Track is used.

– The default settings for Auto Drive is now “Off” when “Assist Preset Selection” is set to “Intermediate” in Assist Settings.

2. Used Cars & Legend Cars

– A new sales category has been added called Special Picks. Using players’ Wishlists data for reference, a selection of the most popular cars will be sold as Special Picks cars.

3. World Circuits

– The recommended car will now be displayed from the hints button (‘i’) on the event information screen. This display will only appear if set.

– The name of the car manufacturer will now be displayed for races where Regulation (Specified Car) is set.

4. Music Rally

– We addressed an issue where progression would sometimes be halted during the following event:

・DRIFT

5. Scapes

– The default speed has been changed from 80 km/h to 40 km/h when Drift Photography is selected.

6. Lobbies

- We fixed an issue in which a deteriorated car would change to Good Condition when driven in a room with the BoP/Tuning Prohibited option set to “On.”

– We also addressed an issue in which the horsepower/vehicle weight information in the bottom right corner of the Quick Menu screen would not display correctly if accessed from a room with the BoP/Tuning Prohibited option set to “On.”

– We fixed the issue in which the changes to the settings would not be reflected after entering the track.

7. Race Screen

– An additional zoom level for the weather radar in the Multi-Function Display (MFD) has been added, so that there are now five levels.

– The display of BRAKING ASSIST has been adjusted, so that it now appears when the auto brake is in use.

8. Controllers

- We fixed an issue in which the Vibration Strength setting would not be correctly reflected when using a wireless controller.

– We addressed the problem in which an application error would occur when using the PS4™ version of Gran Turismo 7 on a PlayStation®5 console with a Logitech® G923 Racing Wheel or Logitech® G PRO Racing Wheel.

– We also fixed the issue concerning the game freezing when a Logitech® G PRO Racing Wheel was disconnected from the console while driving.

9. Localization

– Fixed various text localization issues.

10. Others

– Various other issues have been addressed.