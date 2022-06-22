New Gran Turismo Update Brings Popular Circuit, Three New Cars

Making its debut in Gran Turismo 7 is the famous Watkins Glen International Circuit. A historic road course set in Upstate, NY, this race track has hosted many Formula One, NASCAR and GT events over its long tenured history dating back to the 1950s. It has never been a part of the Gran Turismo series until today. Two layouts come with the track with “The Boot” being the longer version of the track. NASCAR tends to use only the short section, but in recent years has experimented with including The Boot.

Three new cars are included with this update with the most notable being the Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak. Suzuki is adding on its Vision Gran Turismo car as part of this update. Meanwhile, out of left field comes a 1932 Ford Roadster, which tends to heavily favor upgrades for most people who own the cars as they are extremely lightweight and can be made quite fast. Three Extras Menus are also being added to the Cafe. The update is available later today for Gran Turismo 7.