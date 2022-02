Gran Turismo 7 launches a week from today on PlayStation consoles and Polyphony Digital has released a new video showcasing just how real this game will be. Taking cues from both a professional driver Dai Yoshihara and YouTuber Super GT, both have their inputs on how both sides relate as the dividing line continues to get blurred. Obviously, the real version is shot on film with the 24 frames as the given, while the top one is the 60 FPS of GT7. You can check out the video below.