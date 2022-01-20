New GRID Legends Trailer Unveiled

Codemasters and EA have released a new trailer for GRID Legends that focuses on Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Voltz Racing’s leading driver Valentin Manzi, as he explores the connection between driver and car and what’s needed to be a champion. Players will know what it takes to handle a 1332bhp beast and compete in the GRID World Series against Seneca, Voltz and Ravenwest. Ncuti shares the spotlight with the Tushek TS 900, which only has twelve vehicles in existence. This is the lightest hypercar available with a top speed of 380 km/h. You can check out the trailer below.