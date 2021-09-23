New Guardians of the Galaxy Gameplay Focuses on Combat, Exploration

Marvel fans are now just over a month out from the latest video game based on the beloved comic books, with this new one featuring a fresh take on the space-faring Guardians of the Galaxy.

As the game nears its launch, Eidos Montreal has been willing to show more and more of what players can expect to get their hands on in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with the latest info drop featuring two new videos which can be seen below. Both videos focus on the concept of leading the Guardians as Peter Quill, aka Star Lord, with the first showing off the combat abilities of each member of the squad while the second provides a peek at the choices and customization options that players can pick between.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to launch on October 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.