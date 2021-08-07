New ID@Xbox and Twitch Showcase Set For August 10

Look, we have reached an age where we go through so many directs and showcases that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about some of them at times. For example, earlier this year, ID@Xbox and Twitch teamed up for a Twitch Gaming showcase, highlighting several indie titles that would be heading to Xbox in the future, an event which may have slipped our minds. But now the duo is holding a second showcase next week, which we should hopefully not forget.

Aside from highlighting tons of indie games in general (including live game demos), the latest showcase will feature new game announcements and updates from the likes of Rebellion and Chump Squad, and if the header and names dropped in the official announcement are any indication, we’ll see more from Aragami 2, The Artful Escape, The Big Con, Library of Ruina, OlliOlli World, and RPG Time as well, to name more specific highlights. The ID@Xbox and Twitch Indie Showcase will take place on August 10 at 9 AM PST on Twitch Gaming and Xbox’s Twitch channels, so stay tuned for a lot of indie goodness.