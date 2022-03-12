New ID@Xbox Showcase Set For March 16

Well, Spring is just a stone’s throw away, and with it comes GDC, PAX East, and preview season in general officially kicking off. So expect a lot in the next couple of weeks, such as a new ID@Xbox Showcase. Announced recently, this will be the third ID@Xbox showcase done in partnership with Twitch Gaming, and officially one year since they’ve started these features. And the whole thing will be presented next week, meaning fans won’t have to wait that long.

So exactly what games will be showcased here? Well, new looks at Trek to Yomi, There is No Light, Shredders, and Tunic, the latter’s release coinciding with the date of the presentation. One notable thing to watch out for, though, is the reveal of the first game from 1am8bit’s new publishing label, which should definitely be an interesting reveal. The new ID@Xbox Showcase will be held on March 16 at 10 AM PST, and you check it out at either Xbox’s official Twitch channel or the official Twitch Gaming channel.