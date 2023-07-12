New Inside Look Released for SILENT HILL: Ascension

A new inside look video has been released for SILENT HILL: Ascension, which will be an ever-growing and community-based experience that is based in the SILENT HILL universe. This is being worked on by Genvid Entertainment, Bad Robot Games, and Behaviour Interactive as it will offer an interactive and decision-driven game that doesn’t seem to be tied to gaming platforms. Those interested in signing up for information about the experience can sign up at the SILENT HILL: Ascension website. It is slated to go live by the end of this year.

The inside look video offers commentary and originating ideas for many involved with the game. Insight comes from key creative members from Genvid, Bad Robot Games and Behaviour Interactive. This provides more of the narrative to expect in SILENT HILL: Ascension as the creative teams take the lore and mythology of the franchise and expand on it. It has also been confirmed that the composer for this real-time streaming experience is the co-founder of a very popular industrial band. cEvin of Skinny Puppy will be scoring Ascension as part of his new project NEKOFACE. He also offers commentary in the video as he really wants to capture the horror aspect on a series that demands excellent atmosphere.

The Silent Hill series has recently seen a resurgence after years of dormancy in Konami’s catalog. A new game, a remake of Silent Hill 2, and this new experience of SILENT HILL: Ascension should definitely make up for lost time. This will be more of an interactive, storytelling experience as compared to the traditional games as it seems to be pointing towards releasing on video platforms. Nothing has been confirmed yet, however, on how this will release. Judging by the creative team members in this inside look video, the ambition is there to do deep dive characters development but it will be the audience driving the narrative.

The inside look video also shows off some more locations in terms of screenshots and concept art for the title to help give an idea of the atmosphere. This will be broken down into seasons and the creative team has stressed that the story is truly a mystery, and that is where the audience comes in. The game or the interactive experience, depending on what you want to call it, still remains largely a mystery on how it will all play out. You can check out the video below.