New Locations and Targets Added for HITMAN 3 July Roadmap

IO Interactive has announced its July Roadmap for HITMAN 3 which includes a free location for players. The Himmapan Hotel in Bangkok is in the rotation for July and is free for players for ten days starting on July 7. Otherwise, on July 26, all players will have access to the free sandbox that is Ambrose Island which is home to a pirate syndicate operating in the Andaman Sea. There are also new targets and updates include the Food Critic for Year Two owners of HITMAN 3 that can be checked out in the trailer below.