New Metroid Dread Trailers Showcases Samus’s Abilities

Nintendo dropped a new trailer for Metroid Dread, showing off some of the abilities that Samus is capable of in her Varia suit. Of course, showing off these abilities required a glimpse at some of the game environments and gigantic boss monsters, and what may appear to have been a living Chozo attacking Samus. Reports are sketchy on that but that’s what we have seen. Metroid Dread launches on Nintendo Switch October 8. Below is the trailer for viewing, and after that is a breakdown provided by Nintendo of what abilities were showcased.

· Flash Shift – This all-new Aeion Ability lets Samus travel a set distance – forward or backward, while on the ground or in the air – in an instant.

· Pulse Radar –This handy Aeion Ability allows Samus to scan her immediate surroundings and pinpoint breakable blocks.

· Grapple Beam – A rope-like beam that can connect to specific points, the Grapple Beam allows Samus to swing across gaps or manipulate parts of her environment, such as pulling an object.

· Ice Missile – By using this cool upgrade, Samus can freeze enemies to easily destroy them or even use some of them as platforms!

· Storm Missile – With the Storm Missiles, Samus can lock on to and fire multiple small missiles in succession.

· Cross Bomb – This powerful bomb explodes in four directions.

· Speed Booster – This ability allows her to run at great speed, dealing damage to enemies and smashing through certain walls.

· Shinespark – True Metroid experts know all about this electrifying move, which can be activated to have Samus fly in a set direction while in her Speed Booster state.

· Screw Attack – A classic move that has been in every single 2D Metroid game, the Screw Attack finds Samus damaging enemies and shattering certain obstacles during a spin jump.