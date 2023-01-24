New Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Trailer Released

Today, Milestone and Feld Entertainment have released a new trailer for the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross 6. Titled the Rider’s Journey, this trailer takes a look at the renewed Career Mode. The path towards the championship will take on new heights thanks to a revised AI and updated physics to the bikes. The refined Riders Shape System will dive deeper into the experience as the rider’s physical and mental health will have an affect during the season. The Supercross Academy will provide guidance from the “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath as personalized challenges and tutorials await to help riders get ready for their journey.

Beginners to the series will have new tools and customizable riding aids to adjust according to their level. Experts will be able to tune bike setups and decide their riding style in a dedicated skill tree. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 will launch on March 9 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. You can check out the trailer below.