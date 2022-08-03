New NBA 2K23 Gameplay Enhancements Announced

2K has revealed the changes to gameplay for this year’s NBA 2K23 with innovations to how you will play across the board. A lot of these enhancements come from community feedback as the game looks to be more authentic and provide a hyper-real experience. The changes start at the top with shooting as signature jump shots will help determine shot effectiveness. Shooting attributes will drive how the offense is generated as players will have five different shot meters to choose from. Fifteen more meters can be unlocked via Seasons over the year.

NBA 2K23 will include new Gesture Combos that will be added to the Pro Stick. This will allow for a lot of new weapons for both shooting and ball handling for playmakers. Dunking will also receive new commands to help make sure that an unexpected skill dunk isn’t fired off accidentally. Overdribbling prevention is being addressed with the new concept of Adrenaline Boosts. These boosts will be consumed every time a player performs a hard go or a sprint launch. Once these boosts run out, players will notice speed and acceleration will decrease for the rest of the possession.

Defense will receive a focus on more realistic on-ball defense and shot blocking. Players will also notice steals and ball strips will see an improvement as everything is tuned to a more realistic level. This will allow for more predictable outcomes with the right players making stops when timing blocks correctly. Ball security will be more distinct for good dunkers.

A new tiered badge system will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. These include 16 badges per attribute category. This breaks down to eight for Tier 1, four in Tier 2 and four in Tier 3. The goal is to attribute the loser tiers more evenly before aiming for the highest, a la establishing the player type more efficiently. Takeovers will remain the same from the previous games, although Team Takeover has been redesigned. Team Takeover works as a cooperative team system that shares one meter for all players. This will be more efficient and can better represent an entire team as being hot with the ability to take the game over, altogether.

Lastly, AI gameplay will receive a noticeable improvement on current generation system. This includes improved ball handling, pick and roll execution, defense and coaching decisions. NBA 2K23 is currently scheduled to release on September 9 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can read the full Courtside Report here.