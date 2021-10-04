New NHL 22 Deep Dive for Franchise Mode and Be a Pro Released

EA Sports has released a new video that showcases the changes for NHL 22’s Franchise Mode and Be a Pro Mode. It has also been announced that the game will offer roster creation and sharing for the first time for users. The video breaks down the X-Factor Archetypes along with changes to the storylines in Be a Pro and the individual player abilities for the mode. The video also showcases the expansion draft involving the Seattle Kraken for Franchise Mode along with scouting X-Factors and more. NHL 22 will release on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series X/S/One on October 15. Check out the video below.