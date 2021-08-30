New NHL 22 Trailer Shows Off Some Gameplay

EA has released a new trailer for NHL 22 that includes some gameplay for the upcoming release. The game will come out on October 15 for PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series X/S along with Xbox One. The series is moving over to the Frostbite Engine and will include improved lighting to increase the visual fidelity. Superstar X-Factors will be included for the first time in the series as this will help better showcase the individual skills for the superstars of the National Hockey League. The presentation will also include augmented reality segments to help make the game feel modern. Check out the gameplay trailer below.