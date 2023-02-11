New Pokemon Anime to Begin Airing this April

While Ash and Pikachu’s journey winds down to a close we begin to slowly learn more about the brand new anime that’s soon to be upon us. As of writing there have been five episodes of the eleven to wrap up Ash’s journey released in Japan meaning assuming there are no delays it will be ending with the final episode on March 24. Meanwhile the new anime is planned to begin airing just three weeks later on April 14. It’s very fitting to begin in April as that’s when the anime originally began airing in Japan over 20 years ago, and although we don’t know much about our new protagonists just yet it will be exciting to meet them and begin their journey after a heartfelt goodbye to Ash and all his friends.

As of right now there is no official word on when the Pokemon dubbed will begin or whether or not we’ll see the new anime officially subtitled in English as well. We’ll update with more information as it becomes available!