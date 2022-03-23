New PS5 System Update Available Today Expands Party, UI Features

Last month, Sony rolled out the beta for the third system software update for the PlayStation 5, which promised numerous updates to the platform’s UI experience.

Now, the newest PS5 system update is available for all users to download and install the latest improvements to the menus and features of the current-gen platform. Players can now set their parties to be open or closed, and parties will now be part of their own tab on the refreshed Game Base layout alongside friends and messages. The new update also allows players to sort their games by genre, lock up to five games on the home screen, enable mono audio for headphones and use voice commands to launch games or control playback of media. Finally, the trophy cards and list have both received a UI update to better help players keep track of their upcoming achievements.

