New Rainbow Six: Extraction Gameplay Teaches How to Defeat Archaeans

Earlier this week, Ubisoft revealed that Rainbow Six: Extraction would be heading to Game Pass on both Xbox and PC as a day one launch title later this month.

In addition, the French publisher had previously announced that all owners of the co-op sci-fi shooter would be given two Buddy Passes that allow two friends to play with you for free for up to two weeks. With so many ways to check out Rainbow Six: Extraction, Ubisoft is now focusing on preparing players for the challenge ahead, and have dropped a ten minute gameplay video that can be seen below and teaches viewers about the different types of alien threats known as the Archaeans and how to gain the upper hand during missions.

For more on Rainbow Six: Extraction, which is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One on January 20, be sure to check out our latest hands-on preview.