New Redfall Hero Trailer Introduces the Telekinetic Threat Layla

Something isn’t right in Redfall and the people want to know what’s happening in the not-so-tranquil Northeastern town. Perhaps one of the intrepid heroes can shed some light on the situation. Enter Layla Ellison: a biomedical engineering student who interned at the Aevum research facility where things started going south. Events at the facility left her with intense telekinetic abilities that gives Layla some monster-slaying versatility. From telekinetic defenses, to launching herself in the air with her powers, Layla is an all-around threat — while still being an all-around chill person. Make it a party of two by summoning Layla’s ex-boyfriend-turned-vampire Jason to deal devastating damage to nearby enemies. Redfall arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2. Pre-ordering Redfall gives access to the Vampire Hunter Pack that features some fearful looking weapons and attachments.

Kick up your feet and listen to what Layla’s story in the new Hero Trailer: