New Release Window Revealed for ‘Dodge ‘Em Up’ Arcade Shooter Swordship

How exactly does one put any truly clever twists and tried-and-true, decades-old genre like classic arcade shoot-’em-ups? Well, developers Digital Kingdom have a bold idea for their upcoming game Swordship: A shoot-’em-up where you don’t shoot. Instead, the gameplay is built around survival dodging enemy attacks with swift movement and tricking them into firing on other enemies instead. Our own James Cunningham tried out a demo of the game earlier this year and found it to be highly enjoyable, and if you want to see more of it in action, there’s a new trailer below straight from Gamescom 2022, one that also happens to reveal the game’s new release window.

Set in a flooded post-apocalyptic world where the majority of humanity has forced into underwater cities, you play as a smuggler intercepting the goods traded between these megacities with their immensely speedy Swordship, delivering them to the poor souls who have been banished to the outside. Utilizing different ship variants, upgrades that can be earned along the way, and a lot of skill, players will glide around fast-paced, procedurally generated levels, using risky maneuvers in order to defeat foes and make it to the end. Originally set for a September release, Swordship now has a December release window, so we can expect some action-packed holidays when it arrives for all major platforms then.