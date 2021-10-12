New Scouting Feature Release in Latest Madden NFL 22 Update

EA Sports has released a new update for Madden NFL 22 that includes the highly-anticipated scouting update for Franchise Mode. This feature will be available on all versions of Madden NFL 22. A lot of gameplay adjustments are included in this update such as fixes to various zone coverages on defense and a new X-Factor Ability called Mind Reader, which allows a defender to see the offensive play when activated. Ranked Mode in The Yard is also available with this update. This title update is available today and you can read our review of Madden NFL 22 here.

The full list of details is below:

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Key Highlights:

New Scouting feature in Franchise mode

Ranked mode in The Yard now available

New gameplay abilities, tuning, and updated pass coverage

Additional NFL Authenticity updates

NFL Authenticity Updates:

99 Club Cleats and new Jordan 5 low and mid cleats added

Panthers and Saints Stadium renovations added

Browns 1960’s helmet updated

Colts 1960’s jersey updated

Multiple mouthpiece placement issues fixed

Some heads appearing grey on Gen 4 fixed

Lighting issues around shadows are fixed across multiple stadiums.

New throwback uniforms added for 49ers, 1980’s Away, 1994 Away, 1998 Home/Away

New Likeness added for the following players: Brandon Aiyuk Ja’Marr Chase Caleb Farley J. Henderson Darnay Holmes Jaycee Horn Javon Kinlaw Trey Lance John Johnson III Dalton Schultz Gerald Everett Xavier McKinney Sean Murphy-Bunting Kenneth Murray Jr Michael Pittman Jr Patrick Queen Trey Sermon Laviska Shenault Jr DeVonta Smith Patrick Surtain II Kadarius Toney Jaylen Waddle Antoine Winfield Rock Ya-Sin



Gameplay Updates:

New Abilities

Run-Off Elite – Players with this ability will distract defenders for longer with their runoffs DEV NOTE: Receiver Run-offs are when the receiver fakes as if he is running a pass route downfield. This is done to pull the defenders away from the LOS and give the ball carrier more room if he gets to the edge. Some Receivers are masters at pulling this off and making the defender feel like it is a real route he is running, that is what this Ability emulates.

– Players with this ability will distract defenders for longer with their runoffs On The Ball – Players with this ability are much less likely to be fooled by WR runoffs.

– Players with this ability are much less likely to be fooled by WR runoffs. Precision Kicker – Kickers with this ability can see the entirety of the kicking arc

– Kickers with this ability can see the entirety of the kicking arc Crusher – Defenders with this ability will cause heavy fatigue penalties when tackling a ball carrier with a hit-stick tackle.

– Defenders with this ability will cause heavy fatigue penalties when tackling a ball carrier with a hit-stick tackle. Demoralizer – Defenders with this ability will clear a ballcarrier’s progress towards entering the zone with a hit-stick tackle.

– Defenders with this ability will clear a ballcarrier’s progress towards entering the zone with a hit-stick tackle. Mind Reader (X-Factor) – When activated, defenders can see offensive play art via coach cam. DEV NOTE: This powerful X-Factor Ability can only activate once the defensive player possessing the Ability gets in the zone by landing three successful Hit Sticks on Simulation or Arcade or five successful Hit Sticks on Competitive. You will be able to view your opponent’s play art when you bring up Coach Cam. To knock the player out of the zone, you will need to gain 30 yards on offense. This X-Factor will not be immediately available in Madden Ultimate Team, but it will be available in Franchise.

– When activated, defenders can see offensive play art via coach cam.

Pass Coverage

Hook Zones: Fixed an issue causing the Mid-Read defender in Tampa 2 to drift the wrong direction vs. trips, leaving the TE open off the snap. This fix makes sure the Mid Read is opening with that vertical by #3 and carrying it better vertically downfield

Curl-Flat Zones: Improved Curl Flat Zone logic so they would prioritize out breaking routes instead of shading under verticals. Also improved some logic so Curl Flats and Quarters Flats won’t chuck out breaking routes that were causing them to give up any leverage they had to cover the sideline.

Flat Zones: Improved Cloud Flat Zone logic to better carry vertical routes to protect the fade and improve their facing direction immediately following the chuck Fixed an issue so Cover 2 Sink soft-squat defenders could better shade receivers in the flat Fixed an issue preventing Hard-Flat defenders from covering Inside Receivers and Tight Ends in Bunch and Close formations running Flat Routes and the flat portion of wheel routes

Man Coverage Alignment/Matchups: Improved Man Defender motion logic so man defenders will properly follow and align when their receiver motions across the formation when the AI team is using the CB Matchups We fixed an issue causing man-coverage assignments to incorrectly swap when the offense motioned a receiver across the formation.



Dynamic Gameday

Fixed an issue with the Colts Home Field Advantage failing to show the Hat-Count visual that could be used as pass/run play-tell

Tuning to the ‘Adrenaline’ M-Factor so instead of infinite stamina, it now reduces the rate of stamina drain.

Fixed an issue causing a logo to appear over players heads instead of a question mark for specific M-Factors

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the ‘Shook’ play-art to remain on the field after the snap

Play Art

Fixed an issue causing the WR Icons to stay visible after making a defensive adjustment

Fixed an issue preventing the art from updating to the correct route after making a hot-route on the RB and then sending him in motion to the slot

Fixed an issue preventing art from updating on Speed Option plays after flipping the play

Fixed an issue causing the art to sometimes disappear on defense when hot-routing a defender to blitz while inside the tackle box

Added scaling to Play-Art inside of The Yard when backed up into either end zone

QB Contain

Tuning to QB Contain behavior so contain defenders will get more depth off the snap

Tuning to open up disengage angles to allow contain defenders to anticipate better getting off blocks to more quickly react to QB’s dropping back too far behind the line of scrimmage

Tackling

Fixed a rare issue preventing a QB slide from being ruled down

Fixed a rare issue that could allow a defender to warp off the ground from a diving tackle into a standing wrap tackle

General

Fixed a blocking issue preventing the blocking RB from picking up an edge rusher vs. Nickel 3-3-5 Wide flipped

Addressed an issue where QBs would be able to scramble deep in the offensive backfield at full speed until they found an angle to get around Pass Rushers. DEV NOTE: QBs will start to fatigue faster and slow down when trying to scramble 15+ yards behind the line of scrimmage. This reflects the realistic amount of effort and energy loss QB’s suffer in real life when scrambling so deep in the offensive backfield.

Fixed an issue causing players sometimes to start the second half of the game extremely fatigued

Fixed an issue causing the user-controlled player to get stuck running on touchbacks during kickoffs

Fixed an issue causing sideline characters sometimes to warp or pop randomly

Fixed issues around the Deadeye abilities triggering in the wrong situation. Inside Deadeye was not only triggering on passes to targets inside the numbers but targets outside the numbers as well

Fixed a rare issue that could result in an Offensive Pass Interference penalty to be called after a defender would hit-stick a receiver while running his route

Tuning to inaccurate passes to make passes more inaccurate when the QB has scrambled to 15 yards or more behind the line of scrimmage

Fixed a rare issue that could result in the referee saying a call had been reversed via a challenge even though the play result had not been reversed

Franchise Updates:

New Scouting Update Available Be sure to check out our Scouting Update Deep Dive Gridiron Notes

Tuned the logic for the MVP award via boosting weight of sacks, greater emphasis on touchdowns, and more significant penalty for turnovers

Fix to some teams missing their draft picks on the active/preseason roster

Addressed an issue with Weekly Strategy fatigue where CPU/auto manage rep teams get too fatigued by the end of the season

Addressed an issue where running backs had very high yards-per-reception in simulation

Fixed an issue where the right tackle position did not appear in the trade menus.

Face of the Franchise Updates:

Fixed a progression issue preventing players from getting progress in their player class during the road to the draft

Updated road to the draft to reflect difficulty settings chosen during hospitality settings

Resolved multiple crashes impacting player experience

The Yard:

The Yard: Ranked has been added. The Yard: Ranked will allow you to earn Gear, Cred, and Madden Ultimate Team packs all year long. Earning Tier Points will allow you to place on the leaderboard. You can earn extra Tier Points each game by completing in-game goals known as “Props”. Rank up, Prestige, and show the world who’s the best in The Yard!

Miscellaneous stability fixes

Presentation and User Interface:

Completed authenticity improvements across pre-game flows

Miscellaneous stability fixes

Madden ID Updates:

Fixed numerous crashes and softlocks impacting player experience

Fixed issues related to point purchasing flows with 1st party

Fixed an issue where players were incorrectly receiving progress for the General player class instead of the class they were playing

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Various UI updates across the mode

Fixed and exploit where users were able to exceed the AP limit

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Key Highlights:

New scouting feature in Franchise mode

Ranked in the Yard now available

New gameplay abilities and tuning

Pass Rush

Addressed an issue where QB Contain assignments would allow the QB to run underneath the defender and get outside the pocket

Addressed an issue where QB Contain defender did not disengage at the appropriate time once the QB broke the pocket and started scrambling

Madden Ultimate Team Updates: