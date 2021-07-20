New Scouting Improvements Revealed for Madden NFL 22

During the EA Play Spotlight 2021 that aired on YouTube last night, EA revealed the details behind the changes coming to scouting player in Franchise Mode for Madden NFL 22. EA has stated it’s putting the player voices first in its development process going forward. As for the scouting, the new feature will come as a live update in September, so the game will launch without the feature. The team worked to completely revamp the feature as it moves away from the points system that has existed for years.

Key decisions about scouting will pop up throughout the season that will progress individual players on your scouting board. Players can also move up and down the board based on media reception. The AI will also take this into consideration when drafting. Players will be assigned a talent range for for draft consideration. Lastly, there will be a new feature called Focus Scouting.

You can view the entire presentation here.