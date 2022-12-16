New Sega Genesis Games Appear On Switch Online

Switch Online doesn’t follow a set schedule with regular updates to their Virtual Console library so it can be easy to miss new additions. Those not paying close attention may not be aware of the new additions that were just added to the Sega Genesis library and that would be a shame because all four of the new retro games are worth checking out. These four titles include Alien Storm, a beat ’em up shooter that was ported to the 16-bit console after its arcade origin. Columns, the addictive puzzle game where players have to match three jewels of the same color. Golden Axe II, the fantasy beat ’em up sequel to the arcade classic and lastly Virtua Fighter 2, one of the pioneers of 3D fighting games. Access to retro games through Switch’s Virtual Console is available to subscribers of the Switch Online service. The basic plan only grants access to NES and SNES games while the Expansion Pack also includes N64 and Sega Genesis games.