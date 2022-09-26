New Sega Saturn Magazine Shiro! Available for Download or Purchase

It’s 2022 and the Sega Saturn fan community is alive and well. There’s so much going on with the Saturn today that there’s an entirely new magazine available to cover it.

Shiro! Magazine is the creation of the folks behind the website and podcast of the same name. It covers a variety of titles, such as the cover game Bug!, alongside homebrew and other topics. Folks can download a PDF copy free of charge. If you’re looking to have a copy on your shelf, then a limited number of physical copies are also available.

Physical copies will set you back $10 plus shipping depending on the region.