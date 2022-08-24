New System Shock Trailer for Pathetic Creatures of Meat and Bone

There are a huge number of remakes and remasters over the last several years and plenty more on the way, but very few are based on a game as legendary as System Shock. The 1994 FPS was deeply innovative, literally decades ahead of its time, and while it didn’t initially set sales on fire the game found its audience over they years. System Shock Enhanced took the original and made it compatible with modern hardware and gaming expectations, such as widescreen support and rebindable keys, while the 2016 Kickstarter promised a full remake in a modern engine. There were a few misadventures along the way but the remake is coming along nicely now, and while there’s still no release date there is a brand-new trailer for the Gamescom showcase.

The new trailer is narrated, as any good System Shock trailer should be, by the psychotic AI SHODAN. While not yet as all-powerful as Harlan Ellison’s AM, SHODAN’s contempt for humanity easily matches AM’s hatred and this comes through in every word synthesized through her glitched voice routine. The space station Citadel was almost completely wiped out and the remains of its inhabitants fused into biomechanical abominations, each one serving SHODAN as she sets her sights on dong the same to Earth. And you start out with little more than a heavy pipe, because beating on things with a big metal stick is always the best way to address the techno-futurist nightmare.

System Shock will be along when it comes along, but for now there’s a demo (that’s been out for a while) on Steam and a new trailer to watch. Check it out below to see SHODAN’s appreciation of humanity s shine through.