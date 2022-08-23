New Tales from the Borderlands Arrives This October

Earlier this year, we learned at PAX East that Tales from the Borderlands, the acclaimed adventure-focused spin-off of Borderlands, would finally be receiving a new entry, with more details arriving this summer. Well, it’s summer, it’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, and we finally have our first look at the new Tales from the Borderlands…as in, it’s name is literally New Tales from the Borderlands. And you can catch the first glimpse of it below, via it’s official announcement trailer.

As you can see, the story this time around revolves around a new trio of protagonists, Anu, Octavio, and Fran. Three ordinary civilians who just happen to be wind up battling a planetary invasion, Vault monster, the Tediore corporation, and more, including talking guns (making their second appearance at ONL, how about that). The new narrative-driven adventure comes from 2K and Gearbox, and arrives on October 21 for all major platforms, when we’ll see if it can live up to its predecessor’s legacy.