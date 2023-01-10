New Tales of Symphonia Remastered Trailer Shows Off Action Packed Combat

Bandai Namco released a brand new trailer for Tales of Symphonia Remastered showcasing the unique real-time combat system. This trailer focuses on the impactful Tech abilities and the powerful team-based Unison attacks. In addition to the action packed combat the trailer also highlights the vast array of weapons, armor and accessories along with the Optimal selection feature that allows players to quickly and easily outfit their characters with the best available gear. Tales of Symphonia Remastered is scheduled to launch February 17 on PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered is an updated version of a GameCube classic. Set in the world of Sylvarant, a land dying without a constant source of mana. Legend states that a Chosen One will appear to restore the world. Players follow the adventures of Lord Irving and company as they go on an unforgettable adventure to save the world. Tales of Symphonia Remastered will feature anime cutscenes in a unique art style originally designed by Kosuke Fujishima. Classic JRPG gameplay will put countless attacks and magic combinations at the players’ fingertips in real time battles that can be enjoyed with up to three friends thanks to couch co-op local multiplayer.