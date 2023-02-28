New Tekken 8 Gameplay Video Featuring Jin Kazama

Bandai Namco has been periodically releasing gameplay videos for characters in the upcoming Tekken 8. What these videos have showcased are the massive upgrades to the visuals and the fighting styles along with the super moves for each character. While Nina and Kazuya have previously been released, today marks the release of Jin Kazama. The gameplay, once again, takes place in Times Square with an abundant amount of lighting in the background. Jin takes on Kazuya in the latest video in yet another family affair. You can check out the video below.

You can’t choose your family. But you can fight for your fate.

Jin Kazama is back in #TEKKEN8! pic.twitter.com/HON4Cpmjjs — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) February 28, 2023