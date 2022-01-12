New Track Announced for Gran Turismo 7

While a little bit of news about Gran Turismo 7 continues to drip out every other week, Polyphony Digital has announced a new track that will be seen in the game. While this isn’t a brand new track to the franchise, it will be making its return after appearing in both Gran Turismo 5 and 6. Daytona International Speedway and its road-course layout will be returning to the latest title. There does seem to be a layout that includes an extra chicane on the course. Gran Turismo 7 will launch on March 4 for PlayStation 4 and 5.