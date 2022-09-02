New Trailer Showcases Villains of River City Girls 2

River City Girls was something of a game-changer for the long-running River City franchise. It’s done well as a niche series over the years, but its popularity exploded thanks to the newest original entry putting a female cast in the protagonist’s role and changing the vibe up to be a big more goofy. Now, we’ve got a sequel coming soon that keeps the silly anime vibe alive and well alongside a new trailer showcasing a variety of villains. The core gameplay looks to be about the same as before, but boss battles definitely have a grander scale and scope than before. It’s nice to see so many of them featured here in a single trailer as well.