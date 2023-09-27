New Trio of Games Revealed for PlayStation Plus Members in October

For those who haven’t started preparing for the spookiest time of the year already, October is quickly approaching to ensure that everyone can get their fair share of tricks and treats.

Sony is also heralding the start of October with its new lineup of monthly free games for PlayStation Plus members at any tier, which will be available to download on PS5 and PS4 starting on October 3. First up is The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to Dead Space from some of the same developers that brought you the original sci-fi horror game, including co-creator Glen Schofield. Set on a distant moon of Jupiter 300 years in the future, players take control of the wrongly incarcerated Jacob Lee as he attempts to escape the complex prison and survive the alien horrors that await within it. With a larger focus on close-quarters combat and a handful of weapons to acquire and upgrade, The Callisto Protocol may excel in supplying haunting vibes thanks to its impressive presentation, but our review had little else to praise for the game, calling it “terribly underwhelming.”

Next up is Farming Simulator 22, which is actually the second newest entry in the series despite releasing in late 2021. Known for its dedicated realism to the world of growing and harvesting crops, the list of new features that this entry introduced may not inspire the same level of excitement across gamers. But if the inclusion of seasonal cycles, gear shifting, production chains for harvested crops and livestock products, new crops such as grapes, olives and sorghum, and over 400 vehicles and implements gets your blood pumping, then it’s probably worth adding this game to your library. You won’t have to start your new career alone though, as Farming Simulator 22 supports co-op multiplayer and a number of free community-created modifications to help improve your experience.

The last of next month’s titles is Weird West, the debut game from WolfEye Studios which was founded by former Arkane Studios founder Raphael Colantonio. Set in a dark fantasy reimagining of the wild west, players can enjoy a top-down action RPG that features randomized elements in each playthrough to encourage replayability. Through the unique tales of five seemingly familiar characters, players will be able to make impactful choices that affect how other characters and factions interact with them, with permanent actions that will force you to deal with the potentially deadly consequences. Those who truly want to commit to the danger of the Weird West can turn on permadeath and try to survive through the game’s climactic final chapter. Our review found plenty to enjoy despite some issues with combat and bugs, calling it a “terrific blend of classic Western fiction and supernatural elements.”

Each of the above games will remain available to download for active PlayStation Plus members from October 3 through November 6.