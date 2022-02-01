New Trio of Pokémon Funko Pop! Figures Announced

With the recent releases of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as last week’s Legends: Arceus, Pokémon fans have plenty to keep themselves busy. If you’re into the video games, each one offers different experiences. But if you’re also a collector of Pokémon there are a couple of new Funko items to look forward to.

Today, a trio of Pop! figures were revealed. First up is an interesting choice of Alakazam, the Psychic-type is of course depicted with its signature spoons. Lucario is also part of the wave and it in a fight-ready stance. Lastly, a popular Pokémon pick of Sylveon, the Fairy-type Eeveelution, will be available.

They are all scheduled to release one by one in the next couple of weeks. Check out each Pokémon below.