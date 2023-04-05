New Video Delves Into Diablo IV End Game Content

Recently players got to experience the beginning portion of Diablo IV in an open beta. No sooner did this event start that fans began speculating about the end game content of Diablo IV. Fans were hoping for greater challenges to push their characters to the limit at the game’s conclusion and it looks like that wish was granted. Greater World Tiers will offer greater challenges with greater loot as players delve into Capstone Dungeons with a Paragon System that will players to further customize their characters beyond what was available in the initial Skill Tree. Any of Sanctuary’s 120 dungeons can be transformed into Nightmare Dungeon with a Nightmare Sigil to offer even greater challenges but this is where Aspects can be found which can be transformed into legendary items. PVP will get its own Fields of Hatred Arena, where competitive players can test their builds against others. Further elaboration on this content is discussed in the video below. Diablo IV is scheduled for a June 6 release for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.