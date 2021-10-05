New Wave’s 1942 X RepliCade Arcade Cabinet Takes Off Today

Following their impressive Dragon’s Lair RepliCade last year, New Wave Toys’ 1942 X RepliCade has officially launched today. Revealed back in March, the 1942 X RepliCade is a 1/6th scale reproduction of the original 1984 arcade cabinet all the way down to its wood grain lowboy-style cabinet.

Boasting a diecast metal coin slot, HDTV connectivity, an illuminated marquee and an LCD 3:4 ratio screen, the RepliCade features not only the original 1942 game, but also comes with 1943: The Battle of Midway as a bonus. The previously-announced 1943 X Replicade Overhaul Edition will be released in the future at an unspecified date.

Retailing for $149.99, the RepliCade can be purchased from New Wave Toys.