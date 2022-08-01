New Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Info Coming Later This Week

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo today announced a new Pokémon Presents for this week that includes new info about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The next mainline Pokémon games are quickly approaching their November release, though we know very little about the games. The Pokémon Company and Game Freak have kept much of the game’s details under wraps so far with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet only receiving two trailers up till this point. However, that’s about to change on August 3.

A brand new Pokémon Presents will premiered on Wednesday, August 3 at 6am PT. The show will provide updates and new info about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There’ll also be new info for other Pokémon video games and apps.

‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️ Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet! 🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64c — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 1, 2022

The last Pokémon Presents gave us a look at Scarlet and Violet’s open world, several new Pokémon, four-player co-op, the professors (Sada in Scarlet, Turo in Violet), and the legendaries (Koraidon in Scarlet, Miraidon in Violet). Hopefully, this time we get more details about the region, including its name, characters, and how the open world works.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch November 18 on Switch. Be sure to check back on August 3 for the all the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet info.