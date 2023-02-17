Next Civilization Game Begins Development as Firaxis Appoints New Studio Lead

Firaxis Games, best known as the developer behind the Civilization and XCOM games alongside their most recent release, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, will be seeing a pair of key departures as the studio prepares for 2023 and beyond.

Longtime Firaxis Studio Head Steve Martin will be stepping down from the company after over 25 years, and will be replaced by Heather Hazen, who joined Firaxis in 2020 as COO and previously worked as an Executive Producer on Fortnite, Plants vs. Zombies and Bejeweled. As part of her introduction, Hazen announced that the next iteration in the Civilization series has entered development, with Ed Beach returning as Creative Director for the latest installment. Additionally, Jake Solomon, Creative Director for the XCOM series and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, will also be departing the studio after over twenty years as he moves on to his next project.

