Next Fighter for Tekken 8 Unveiled

Bandai Namco has revealed the next fighter for Tekken 8 and has released another gameplay video alongside the announcement. The game continues to get original fighters to go along with the likes of Marshall Law, Nina and Kazuya as King joins the fold. King, dawning his iconic mask, will continue to bring the traditional wrestling mode to the game. The trailer showcases an octagon arena and also some of the noteworthy moves that should make wrestling fans smile. You can check out the gameplay trailer below.