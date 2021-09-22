Next Nintendo Direct Announced, Focuses on Games Coming this Winter

Nintendo today announced a new Nintendo Direct focusing entirely on upcoming games launching this winter.

The show airs tomorrow, September 23 at 3pm PT, and will run about 40 minutes in length. No clue as to what exactly we’re see, but any game launching this winter is likely fair game.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

Tomorrow’s Direct comes two weeks after Sony’s State of Play, which similarly showcased a bunch of games launching in the coming months. Some potential announcements from 2021 titles include the rumored Alan Wake Remastered Switch port, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter, a final look at Metroid Dread, Crysis Remastered, Shin Megami Tensei V, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Looking forward into the early parts of 2022, a new look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus is possible. However, it is unlikely we’ll see far off titles like Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, or the Untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for all the news and trailers out of the Nintendo Direct.