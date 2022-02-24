Next Pokémon Presents Scheduled for Pokémon Day

The Pokémon Company today announced the next Pokémon Presents presentation.

The stream takes place on Sunday, February 27 at 6am PT. That day is otherwise known as Pokémon Day, the anniversary of Pokémon Red and Green’s release in Japan. The presentation will run a total of fourteen minutes, though what players can expect to see is a big unknown.

Those hoping for a major new game announcement are likely out of luck. Developer Game Freak just released Pokémon Legends: Arceus in January. However, new content for the game or the also recently release Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl isn’t out of the question. We may also get a look at other non-mainline Pokémon titles, including updates to Pokémon Unite.

Be sure to check back and see everything The Pokémon Company announces.