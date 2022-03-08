Next State of Play Announced, Focuses on Japanese Developed Titles

PlayStation today announced a new State of Play for Wednesday March 9.

The event takes place tomorrow at 2pm Pacific and will contain a new reveals and updates on previously announced titles for PS5 and PS4. For this show, the focus is on titles coming from Japanese publishers and developers. However, there will be some games from other regions included. You can watch the livestream via PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

No word yet on what exact games will show up. Final Fantasy XVI seems like a potential possibility given that producer Naoki Yoshida announced we would get some news in the spring timeframe. Capcom previously used a State of Play to announce Resident Evil 3 Remake, so an announcement of the long rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn’t seem so far-fetched. As for western releases, it has been a long time since Warner Bros. Games gave us any updates for Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights.

What we know for sure is that we won’t see any news regarding PlayStation VR2 hardware or games. We’ll just have to wait until PlayStation is willing to share more.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for all the news out of State of Play.