Next Witcher Confirmed In-Development, Powered By Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red confirmed today that a new Witcher game is now in development, and there is further implication that it won’t be the last. According to the developer’s announcement tweet, “a new saga begins” with this next game. It was also revealed that the developer will be developing this next entry using Unreal Engine 5 instead of their proprietary REDengine.

On The Witcher website, the company stated that it’s entered into a multi-year partnership with Epic Games, with said partnership covering licensing for the engine as well as things such as further engine development and future versions. They also mention working on tailoring the engine for open-world experiences. Nothing regarding motivation for the partnership is mentioned, but one cannot help but wonder if the issues surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 have something to do with it.

Hopefully, this’ll mean fans can look forward to future games turning out more like Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but that remains to be seen of course.