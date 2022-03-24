NFL Partners with VR Developer for Annual VR Football Game

The NFL has announced a partnership to bring an officially licensed football game to the virtual world. StatusPRO will be the company developing the game as it promises annual releases for both the Quest and the PlayStation VR. This won’t be an arcade game, either, as StatusPRO is a sports technology and gaming company that uses real-time data to simulate authentic experiences. While Electronic Arts still owns the official NFL license for simulation games, there must be a loop hole tied into this being a VR title that will allow StatusPRO to work on a simulation NFL title. Outside of the partnership announcement, nothing else has been revealed about the title.