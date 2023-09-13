NFL PRO ERA II Officially Announced, Release Date Revealed

Today, StatusPRO has officially announced the sequel to the virtual reality quarterback game NFL PRO ERA. Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson will return as the cover athlete for NFL PRO ERA II. The game will release on September 28 officially on the Meta Quest Store, Official PlayStation Store and Steam platforms. The game allows players to compete as the quarterback of their favorite NFL team, as it is officially licensed by the NFL, so expect real teams and real players. StatusPRO was founded by Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, who is a former NFL wide receiver, along with Troy Jones, a former athlete and finance executive.

The NFL season just started as the season heads into week two as this release coincides with the beginning of the NFL season. The latest release of the game will offer new modes. This includes a head-to-head multiplayer game option that provides players the chance to challenge their friends and opponents from around the world. NFL PRO ERA II will also include a career mode where players can take their team to multiple Super Bowls as they progress through their career as a pro. These will certainly add some deeper options to the title.

With some previous tracking issues, StatusPRO will be improving the passing along with the overall player movement and the AI that will allow for more accurate tackling and catches. While the first game looked stellar, the development team is also going to improve the visuals and this includes a redesigned locker room and more. The team is also introducing “Coach Confidence”, which allows players’ efficiency and accuracy to improve on the field, thus the coach’s confidence goes up. This will unlock new plays and abilities. Think of a rookie quarterback having a vanilla playbook. The better the showcase, the more play options open up.

NFL PRO ERA II will also include player celebrations, sideline interactions and wristband play calling to further enhance the immersive experience in virtual reality. The previous title also came to PlayStation VR2, but both are not available on the originally PSVR. NFL PRO ERA II will retail for $29.99 as the original was the fastest selling VR sports title in history. Players spent 2.5x longer in headsets on the original NFL PRO ERA as compared to the VR industry average. It was the best launch of any sports title in history, as well, as updated rosters, new modes and improvements to gameplay will be a big selling point for this sequel.