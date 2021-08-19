NHL 22 Moves to Frostbite Engine, Details DualSense Features

EA has officially announced NHL 22 as it will be landing on both generation of consoles. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions will be making the jump to the Frostbite Engine, which has been utilized by other EA Sports titles. Austin Matthews also returns as the cover athlete for this year’s game. Matthews won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for scoring the most goals in 2020-21. EA believes he embodies the skills of a Superstar X-Factor, which will also be making its debut in the NHL series.

NHL 22 will offer the biggest leap in graphics that the series has seen. With a new overhauled player likeness, cloth animations and micro-details, all of this will be presented in a higher resolution so that every stitch will be visible. Lighting will also be getting an overhaul as reflections will gloss up from the ice and the arena will present a different atmosphere. EA has confirmed that Ray Tracing will not be in the title, but is utilizing other effects that are only capable on the current generation of consoles.

Part of the changes that will come with Frostbite is the gameplay. Players will have enhanced spatial awareness to gauge what’s happening on the ice around them, allowing to more accurately react to the puck. This, along with new physical stick interactions, will be just two of the many gameplay changes that will be coming to the newest hardware version of the game.

The other major change is the inclusion of the Superstar X-Factors for players. Utilizing the same concept that Madden has created, Superstar X-Factors will make every bit time player distinctly different on the ice and closely mirror their real life counterparts. Zone Abilities and Superstar Abilities will be what drives Superstar X-Factors. Zone Abilities will also bring game-changing enhancements to players while Superstar Abilities are destined for the elite players in the NHL. For example, Edmonton Oilers player Leon Draisatl will feature “Tale of the Tape” for his elite passing while Tampa Bay Lighting Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will have “Cortortionist” that will boost his ability to make insane saves.

DualSense on PlayStation 5 will look to be properly utilized in NHL 22. EA provided us with what Haptic Feedback details the game will entail. Players on PlayStation 5 can expect collisions between players and environment to provide controller feedback, a difference between skating and gliding along with starts and stops, and noticeable feedback with high speed turns and high speed pivots. Adaptive Triggers will be utilized for passing as this will provide resistance based on player fatigue.

The developers are also looking to improve the culture involved with CHEL as more plans will be laid out in the future. Players can also expected changes to Ultimate Team, Franchise and Be a Pro with more news coming down the road. Fan can pre-order NHL 22 now and can opt for the X-Factor Edition. This includes both previous and current generation versions of the game along with three days early access, 10 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs, one HUT X-Factor Player Choice Pack, HUT X-Factor Power-up Starter Pack, up to four HUT X-Factor Power-up Packs, five World of CHEL X-Factor Zone Ability Unlocks, five unlocked Hockey Bags, two Be a Pro slot unlocks along with XP boost and Bonus Trait Points. Those with EA Play will also have early access to NHL 22.

Check out the reveal trailer along with screenshots below: