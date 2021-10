EA Sports has released the upcoming lineup of artists and songs for NHL 22. Releasing on October 15 for PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, NHL 22 will offer the largest amount of songs that the series has seen. Artists range from Modest Mouse and Dropkick Murphys to Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly. You can stream the 44 song setlist now on Spotify, Apple or the service of your choice. You can check out the full list of artists and songs here.