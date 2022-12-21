NHL 23 Cross-Console Private Matches Date Announced

EA is bringing cross-console gameplay to NHL 23 in March, but this will be only for the Hockey Ultimate Team mode. Players can invite friends from the opposite console platform that they are on. This does separate between generations as only PS4 will be able to play against Xbox One and PS5 only against Xbox Series players. Cooperative play is also off the books on this as this is only tied to specific private matches in the game. Cross-Platform matchmaking already exists in World of Chel and HUT modes, but this option allows users to specifically match up with friends and avoid the matchmaking.