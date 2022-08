EA has officially announced NHL 23 and it will have two cover athletes for the first time. Anaheim Ducks phenom Trevor Zegras will grace the cover with the first woman to be on the cover in the series. Team Canada’s Sarah Nurse will be on the cover along with Zegras as NHL 23 will be the most customizable NHL game to date. News involving the game will come later this week including what to expect in the game and the release date.