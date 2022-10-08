NHL 23 Soundtrack Revealed, New Game Mode Deep Dives

NHL 23 is just around the corner as is hockey season and EA has revealed the soundtrack and some more details about the game modes coming. Hockey Ultimate Team will allowed for mixed teams that feature both men and women on the same team. Win-based rewards is a new reward structure that rewards winning streaks. Cross-platform matchmaking will come in a November update to open the platform for more players. Franchise Mode will incorporate Custom Leagues, allowing users to alter divisions with dynamic schedules and playoff customization included. Online Versus will add saved lineups and strategies while World of Chel will also go cross-platform in November.

NHL 23 will be offering a wide array of big name bands on its soundtrack. These are headlined by Korn, Muse, Panic! At the Disco and iann dior & Travis Barker. The soundtrack is available to stream now on Apple and Spotify. You can check out the full soundtrack listing here. NHL 23 will launch on October 14 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X.