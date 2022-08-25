NHL 23 Will Bring More Social Elements, Release Date Revealed

Today, EA has revealed the details for the upcoming NHL 23 including its release date. With a greater focus on the social aspect including World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team, cross-platform matchmaking will be coming to the franchise for the first time. This will be available after launch some time in November, and it will allow the same platform generation to matchmake with each other. NHL 23 will release on October 14 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. The cover athletes have been revealed and the game will include the IIHF Women’s National Teams in HUT.

National Teams will play a pivotal role in NHL 23 as its players will have base and master items directly incorporated into HUT events. There will also be a variety of new rotating game themes in HUT Rivals. Three additional tiers of HUT Rivals Rewards are being introduced based on win or win streaks, as well. HUT content migration will ensure that players on a previous generation version of the title can transition to the current generation without losing their progress.

The Frostbite Engine will be making its return to the series that will allow for even greater visual immersion. New celebrations including OT Winner, Hat Trick and Shootout scenes will bring the energy up as the team also overhauled the levels of Crowd Awareness and Moment to Moment Reactions. This looks to be the most authentic in-game atmosphere in series history. NHL 23 will also have a new series of Last Chance Puck Movement gameplay animations to add more excitement. This will include over 500 new Stumble Action animations, loose puck plays and enhanced goalie AI to up the gameplay on the ice.

The cross-platform aspect looks to shorten queue times and create fewer player polls to allow better matchmaking. Franchise Mode will also up the customization aspect as players can adjust the number of teams in the league, the games played, the division, conferences, playoff rounds, league salary cap and more. Fans that pre-order NHL 23 X-Factor Edition will receive three days early access, 4600 NHL Points, one HUT X-Factor Player Choice Pack, HUT X-Factor Power-Up Starter Pack, X-Factor Women’s HUT Choice Pack, five World of Chel X-Factor Zone Ability Unlocks, two Be A Pro X-Factor Slot Unlocks and XP Boost and Bonus Trait Points and a signed Sarah Nurse World of Chel Jersey. You can check out the trailer below.