NHL 24 Revealed, Cover Athlete Announced

EA has officially announced NHL 24 to the world and has revealed its cover athlete. There will be two versions of the game, both a standard edition and an X-Factor Edition as both will have separate covers. This year, the series has dubbed Cale Makar, the defenseman of the Colorado Avalanche, to be the cover star for this year’s title. He will be the fifth defenseman to grace the cover of the game joining P.K. Subban, Dion Phaneuf, Chris Pronger and Scott Stevens. Subban was the last defenseman to make the cover back in 2019, and he is the first Colorado Avalanche player to make the cover since Peter Forsberg back in 1998.

Last year’s cover featured both Anaheim Ducks forward Trebor Zegras and Canadian star Sarah Nurse with a beach background. These covers revert more to a traditional hockey feel. Makar helped his team win the Stanley Cup in the 2021-22 season and won the Conn Smyth Trophy and the Norris Trophy. Both of these are some of the biggest achievements that can be had in the NHL, and to take both home in one season is quite the statement. Not to mention hoisting the Stanley Cup to go with those awards.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be on the cover for #NHL24,” Makar posted on social media. “Honored to have this opportunity, @EASPORTSNHL.” Makar has also made the All-Star team every year he’s been in the league starting back in the 2019-20 season. Makar did see a reduction in production last year, but only played in 60 games as compared to his 77 from the year prior. The Avalanche made the playoffs last season, but were bounced in the first round by the Seattle Kraken going seven games. The team will be in good shape to bounce back this season, however.

While the initial news is just the cover athlete announcement, the reveal trailer for NHL 24 will release on August 16. You can watch the full reveal here at 11:00 AM EDT. More details about NHL 24 will be available soon after including a release date, as there is no release date for the game, currently. What we do have is a name and a face for this year’s game who has brought the goods to backup being that player. Stanley Cup Champion, Norris Trophy Winner, Conn Smythe Winner, four-time all-star, Calder Memorial Winner, and 246 points in only four years. Makar is only 24 years old and may soon be the face of the sport, in general.